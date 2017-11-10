Convenience store given the green light despite residents’ objections

A convenience store which could create up to 30 new jobs is to be built in a residential area of the city despite objections from those living nearby.

The Spar shop will replace the former garage and car hire business on Wentworth Street after planners gave the green light for the remaining old buildings to be bulldozed.

The shop on the 0.26 hectare site would be small enough to warrant opening hours of 6am to 11pm, seven days a week, and employ 15 full-time staff and 15 part-time.

The plans also include the installation of an ATM and space for up to 21 parked cars.

Six letters of objections were sent to Wakefield Council’s planning department raising several issues, including, extra traffic on an already-busy road with nearby schools, that it would provide services already on offer in the local area, and that it failed to be in keeping with the surrounding Georgian architecture .

Some also said it would lead to greater noise disturbance on an evening and possibly anti-social behaviour.

In her objection Shirley Levon wrote: “I have lived opposite this site for 30 years, and although I would support development for residential use, I object to the proposed use as a shop. I think the Highways report greatly underestimates the amount of use it would receive by passing vehicles, particularly at the morning and evening rush hour when it would be used as a convenience for parents of the schools.”

But the planning officer’s report suggested the scheme would ‘not significantly harm the overall visual character of the area’ or ‘give rise to

significant highway safety issues’.

Planning permission was granted after a discussion at the council’s recent monthly planning meeting.