A 35km walk will take place in Wakefield as part of a national celebration in memory of late Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.

Salli Martlew and sons Jon and Nick, from Crofton, have organised the event with the help of Mrs Cox’s family.

Starting and ending at Heath Common, the walk aims to bring the community together, as part of the nationwide Great Get Together on the anniversary of Mrs Cox’s death.

There will also be a shorter 5km walk, picnics and live music at the event on June 17.