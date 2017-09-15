Community star hangs up boots

A young man has hung up his boots to head to university after four years of running football sessions for the Knottingley community.

Matthew Poxon has worked with PCSOs at West Yorkshire Police to deliver the sports sessions for youngsters.

Dedicated Matty, as he is fondly known, was also the chairman of the county’s first ever junior neighbourhood watch team the Warwick Watchers and has worked to support young people at Knottingley’s Old Quarry Adventure Playground. He was honoured with a police award for his efforts in 2014.

PCSO Aaron Riley said “Matty has done a fantastic job and has always been reliable. He’s been a brilliant role model to the youngsters in the area in which he lives on the Warwick Estate, Knottingley.”

Police wished him well as he heads off to study childhood development.