Community stands together for victims

People of all faiths and none came together for a peace event to remember the victims of the Finsbury Park attack and the Grenfell Tower fire.

The event, at Jamia Masjid Swafia, on Saturday saw members of the community unite in solidarity with all those affected by both incidents.

One of its organisers Usman Ali said: “It was a great event that brought people together from different faiths to promote peace, love and harmony within the Wakefield district.

“As a community activist I believe that we can live and work together for the benefit of our communities by respecting and accepting each other’s beliefs and interests.

“We stand together for humanity. We as citizens of the Wakefield district we are with the people Finsbury Park and Grenfell Tower fire.”

The event was organised by the Wakefield Faiths Forum in partnership with jamia Masjid Swafia. It was attended by Wakefield MP Mary Creagh, deputy mayor of Wakefield Coun Stuart Heptinstall, Peter Townley - Archdeacon for Wakefield, Imam Hafiz Zabarat Sultani, Imam Qari Umar Asim and Chairman Sajid Malik from Jamia Masjid Swafia.

And it was supported by Wakefield City of Sanctuary, Wakefield Interfaith Network and West Yorkshire Police.