Community rallies for injured Preet

A community is rallying to raise cash for a popular man who was left badly injured in an accident as he walked to work.

Preet Singh was hit by an out-of-control Suzuki motorbike on Fryston Road, Castleford (pictured right) on the morning of Friday, August 11.

He had been walking to work at the Premier convenience store off The Square when the bike collided with a car and veered onto the pavement, striking Preet.

The 30-year-old remains in Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries, however, friends, customers to the shop and caring members of the community have since dug deep to donate.

Hundreds of pounds have been raised for Preet and his family after the online Just giving page was set up by family friend, Faye Kober.

Faye said: “There’s a lot of things going on in the community, there’s collection in shops, a few have done raffles and a few did a bag pack recently.

“I’ve been surprised, but it’s amazing, I was not sure we would get to the £200 mark so to exceed that is fantastic. People just keep donating.”

Following the incident Preet was placed into an induced coma after being taken to hospital.

He suffered a bleed to the brain, and broke every bone in his face.

He is still in intensive care and has undergone surgery.

Faye added: “He is improving every day, the nurses have said he is doing really well. He had some really bad injuries.

“He is lovely, a really nice person and is so friendly with everyone.

“He is brilliant with all ages, the elderly go in there every morning for a paper and he chats with them.

“A few of them have been to see him in hospital.

“It’s amazing how it’s touched the community.”

Anyone wishing to donate can log onto www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jenandpreet

Meanwhile, two men who were arrested, a 21-year-old and a 30-year-old, have been released pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Safer Roads Team, quoting log number 339 of 11/08.