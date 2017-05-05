Comedian is coming to town

Scouse funnyman John Bishop will take to the stage at Ossett Town Hall next week after a two year campaign to bring him to the area.

All 1,000 tickets for his two shows on Wednesday evening have sold out, with some fans queuing for up to six hours when they went on sale in March.

Howard Lawton gained the support of thousands of people when he launched a campaign to bring the comedian to the town in 2015. He said: “I thought the nature of the venue easily meant it could support an A-list act and I just thought it would be great for the people of Ossett to have John’s shows right on their doorstep.”