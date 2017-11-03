Club visited by world martial arts master Willie Lim

Superstars of the martial arts world put on breath-taking demonstrations at a club in Moorthorpe.

Grand Master Willie Lim, a world-renowned instructor who has worked with Bruce Lee and Chuck Norris, visited ET Martial Arts Academy of Seven Golden Dragons.

The Barnsley Road club was also treated to some moves by seven-times World Junior Kickboxing Champion Tyler Ford.

The event was held in memory of Max Hinley, a martial artist from South Elmsall who died two years ago.

Sifu Eamon Timmons, chief instructor at the club, said: “When a dream comes true to meet one of the main masters in the world, it’s a nice feeling.

“Thank you to all that came at very short notice and we look forward to the next super event in our community.”