City’s first ever vegan festival is saved after collapse of Unity Works

A vegan festival left without a venue after Unity Works closed down has been saved after art gallery Hepworth Wakefield stepped in.

The organisers of Wakefield’s first ever vegan festival learned that their original venue had gone into administration less than two weeks before the event was due to go ahead.

It will now be held at the Hepworth, on Gallery Walk, on Saturday, November 4, after talks with the gallery.

Wakefield Vegan Festival said on its Facebook page: “Wakefield Vegan Festival is saved. The Hepworth Wakefield have saved the day.

“We are very grateful to The Hepworth Wakefield for stepping in to help us by allowing us to hire their wonderful venue. They have been so kind and helpful.”

Unity Works closed all its operations with immediate effect after insolvency firm Begbies Traynor was called in.

The administrators said the venue was not in a position to refund future bookings, but people who paid by credit could seek help from their card provider.

The Establishment, a bar run by a separate company in the Unity Hall building, is not affected by the administration of Unity House (Wakefield) Ltd.