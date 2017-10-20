City centre street closure due to undercover police operation

A city centre incident which saw a street closed off resulted in the arrest of four people suspected of money laundering.

The National Crime Agency confirmed that an operation took place on the corner of Thornes Lane and Tadman Street at around 1pm yesterday, Thursday, October 19, in which a vehicle was stopped.

Initial reports from West Yorkshire Police said suggested it was simply a crash between two vehicles and no-one was injured.

But witnesses said a number of unmarked police cars were at the scene which was quickly coned off.

The NCA said three men and a woman were arrested and taken in. They remain in custody.

A NCA spokesman said: “As part of the investigation and with assistance from local forces, our officers searched two premises in Huddersfield and two premises in Kent, one of which in North Fleet, Gravesend, was searched with the presence of armed officers.”