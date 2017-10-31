Christmas light switch on celebrations announced

Details of festive celebrations in Castleford, Pontefract and Wakefield have been revealed.

Wakefield Council has today announced the full programme for Christmas light switch ons in the three areas.

Castleford singer and former X Factor star Jack Walton will perform at the Castleford switch on next month.

He will join Lock Lane Community Group and Castleford Tigers Cheerleaders in entertaining crowds at the event on Tuesday, November 28.

There will be a Christmas market in the town from 10am until 6pm, with children’s rides, donkey rides and family entertainment.

Performers will take to the stage at 4pm, and deputy leader of Wakefield Council Coun Denise Jeffery will turn on the lights at 5.45pm.

In Pontefract, the switch on will be held on Monday, November 27.

A funfair, donkey rides and Christmas market will be held in the town from 10am.

Acts including Kaci J, Why So Serious, Simon Walker, St Giles’ Pantomime Society and Stagecoach Performing Arts will take to the stage at 4pm.

And Haribo Bear will join local councillors for the official switch on at 6.30pm.

The Wakefield event, sponsored by Arnold Clark, will be held on Friday, November 17 in the Cathedral Precinct.

Entertainment begins at 4pm with local singer Micky Johnson and Ridings FM.

Five pupils from The Rookeries Carleton J&I School will see their winning design illuminated as part of the switch on after winning Northern Powergrid's Light Up Yorkshire competition.

The city centre will also be home to a festive market on Friday, November 17, from 10am until 6pm, and Saturday, November 18, from 10am until 4pm.

The market will include a free carousel in the Bullring, live music, street entertainment, plus donkey rides on the Saturday.

Council leader Coun Peter Box said: “Come and join us for some festive fun across the district. The switch-on events and special markets mark the start of the festive period.

“So come along with friends and family, enjoy the entertainment and start some Christmas shopping.”