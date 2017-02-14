Chocolate lovers break in to Thorntons shop

A man and woman stole chocolates after forcing their way into a Thorntons shop during an early morning burglary.
Police were called at 2.05am on Monday to the shop on Westgate in Wakefield city centre.
The suspects had broken in through a door, stolen the chocolate and left.
A 38-year-old man from Pontefract and a 27-year-old woman from Doncaster were arrested shortly afterwards for burglary and have since been charged.
