Chocolate lovers break in to Thorntons shop

A man and woman stole chocolates after forcing their way into a Thorntons shop during an early morning burglary.

Police were called at 2.05am on Monday to the shop on Westgate in Wakefield city centre.

The suspects had broken in through a door, stolen the chocolate and left.

A 38-year-old man from Pontefract and a 27-year-old woman from Doncaster were arrested shortly afterwards for burglary and have since been charged.