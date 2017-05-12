Cheer we go: Village in a spin for annual maypole gathering

Hundreds of people enjoyed a colourful summer festival when Gawthorpe’s annual Maypole celebration was held.

There was music, dancing and a parade of decorated floats at the village’s Maypole Feast and Procession on Saturday.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/YWNG - 08/05/17 - Press - Gawthorpe Maypole Procession, Gawthorpe, Dewsbury, England - The Gawthorpe Maypole procession.

Prizes were given out for the best costumes and floats at the festival, which has been running for more than 140 years. Cash was raised to hold a senior citizen’s tea for around 100 people at the Darby and Joan Welfare Hall, on High Street, on Monday.

Duncan Smith, Maypole committee secretary, said: “It was a really good day. We had a great turnout despite the cold weather. We were really pleased with the number of people who entered and there was lots of colour and fun from different community organisations.”

