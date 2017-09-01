Charity which helps people in need in Wakefield flooded in summer downpours

A charity which helps homeless and disadvantaged people in Wakefield was flooded during a summer deluge.

Water poured in through the ceiling of CAP Care's base as the city was battered by heavy downpours on August 23.

The rain caused the roof to collapse, less than two weeks before the organisation's 20th birthday.

Kevin Dobson, project manager, said: "It was Biblical. It had gone so dark outside and then the rain started.

"It was absolutely pouring it down and and then all of a sudden there was a big bang in the corner of the room and the roof gave way .

"There was a waterfall of rain pouring in. It was absolutely horrific."

Two PCSOs who were visiting the centre at the time teamed up with staff and clients to try and stop the flow.

"Everybody pulled together and helped," Mr Dobson said: "We got through hundreds of towels to soak the water up and then it was a big group effort to mop up what water was left."

The charity will need to repair the roof of the building - and some of the clothing stock stored there for fundraising fashion shows has also been damaged.

But the storm has not affected an open day birthday celebration the organisation will throw on Tuesday, to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Mr Dobson said: "We are all mopped up and sorted. A few of us were thinking at the time 'good grief is this going to scupper our birthday plans', but thankfully not."

The charity, based at 2 Market Street in Wakefield, will open from 10am until 7pm on Tuesday, with food and celebrations and a chance for people to find out more about its work.

For two decades, staff and an army of volunteers have worked to relieve poverty and suffering in the district and raise awareness of the problems experienced by those in need in Wakefield communities.