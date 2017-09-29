Celebrities impressed with their straw-based doubles at scarecrow festival

A village scarecrow festival attracted attention from famous faces.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and reality television personality Scarlett Moffatt both took to Twitter to re-tweet images of their straw-stuffed lookalikes.

Guess who? One of the creations at the scarecrow festival.

The designs had been created for the 8th annual Kirkhamgate Screcrow Festival last weekend, which had a celebrity and famous faces theme.

Hell’s Kitchen presenter Ramsay responded to a tongue-in-cheek tweet, telling him he was famous after making it into the festival.

He replied: “Finally, I’ve made it, thank you.”

Meanwhile, I’m a Celebrity 2016 winner and Googlebox star Scarlett said: “Wow! I love this! How do I look better as a scarecrow than a real human?”

Around 30 creations were entered into this year’s festival.

Donald Trump came first in the best of show category, Guy Fawkes won in the best newcomer section and Bruce Forsyth took the top spot for best single scarecrow.

Other designs included Amy Winehouse, Keith Lemon, Ed Sheeran and Wakefield sports pundit Chris Kamara.

Organisers were praised for their efforts to organise the weekend, which attracted dozens of visitors.