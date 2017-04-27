Celebrations for diamond couple Anthony and Doreen

Anthony Bell first declared his intention to marry his wife Doreen at a dance hall in 1950s Castleford.

His wish came true - and more than six decades later, today is the couple’s Diamond Wedding anniversary.

Anthony and Doreen on their wedding day.

Mr Bell, 84, remembered their first meeting at the Kiosk Ballroom, where he was on a night out after returning from air force service abroad.

He said: “I’d just come back from Egypt.

“I looked across the ball room at the dance hall and I said to my friend, ‘I’m going to marry her’.”

But after approaching his wife-to-be, Mr Bell had to make his excuses when it came to dancing.

He said: “When we got up to dance I had to tell her I couldn’t dance.”

After courting Mr and Mrs Bell were married at Holy Cross church, Airedale, on April 27, 1957.

They had six children - Nicholas, David, Heather, Simon, Joanne and Timothy.

Mrs Bell, 89, said: “He wanted girls and I wanted boys. So we had six. It is a big family.”

The couple, who have lived on Kendal Drive, Ferry Fryston, for 50 years, now have 16 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

After serving in the air force Mr Bell was employed as a builder.

He later worked in power stations and was employed as a miner at pits including the Prince of Wales Colliery, until retiring.

Mrs Bell worked for clothing manufacturers.

On Saturday the couple will be joined by around 80 guests to celebrate their milestone.