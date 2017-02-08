CCTV images released after man violently attacked in nightclub

A 29-year-old man was left needing hospital treatment after being attacked by two men in the toilets of a nightclub.

The victim, who sustained facial injuries, required urgent medical care following the violent assault.

The attack took place at Stereo Bar, on Albion Court in Wakefield city centre, sometime between midnight and 2am on December 4.

One of the suspects was a white man, aged between 25 and 30, of slim build.

He was wearing a black top and had black hair with stubble and a moustache.

The other man is described as white, between 25 and 30-years-old, of large build. He had blonde-brown hair and was wearing a dark cream or beige coloured T-shirt.

Detectives have today released images of two people they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

DC Rachel Darling of Wakefield CID, said: “We are releasing these images today in the hope to jog the memory of any people who may have been in the vicinity on the night of this assault to come forward and assist us with our investigation.

“This was a brutal assault on the victim, who received serious injuries to his face which required urgent medical treatment. ”

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call police via 101, quoting crime reference number 13160721667.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.