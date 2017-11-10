Castlefrod Tigers and Jack Walton ready to shine at light show

castleford singer and former X Factor star Jack Walton will spread festive cheer when he performs at the town’s Christmas light switch on later this month.

As the season of goodwill draws closer, lights and decorations are going up around the district.

Jack will join Lock Lane Community Group and Castleford Tigers Cheerleaders in entertaining crowds at the Castleford event on November 28. There will be a Christmas market from 10am, stage entertainment begins at 4pm and the switch on will take place at 5.45pm.

In Pontefract, the switch on will be held on November 27. A festive market will take place from 10am, with stage entertainment from 4pm and the official switch on at 6.30pm.

Featherstone’s lights will be turned on, on November 22. There will be a funfair and festive parade with Father Christmas and schoolchildren, before the switch on at 6pm.

In Hemsworth, the switch on event will be held on November 30. There will be a Christmas market, performances from school children, and a fun fair, ahead of the lights being turned on at 6pm.

Elsewhere, South Elmsall’s light switch on will take place on November 22 and South Kirkby’s event will be held on November 24