Castleford gets a dedicated PCSO

Castleford town centre now has a dedicated Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) to tackle issues of concern.

Matt Longdon will now focus solely on the town, after police received a rise in calls relating to anti-social behaviour.

Inspector Paul Sullivan said: “We have identified that there has been some issues with street drinking and beggars in Castleford town centre.

“In Pontefract, there is already a dedicated PCSO and that has been working well.

“The officer has been working with businesses and communities to tackle concerns.

“We are now implementing the same thing in Castleford.

“Matt, the dedicated PCSO, will be working in high footfall areas, meeting with businesses and members of the public, tackling shoplifting and retail crime and dealing with anti-social behaviour including street drinking and begging.

“He will be out and about, accessible to the community should anyone want to speak with him.”

PCSO Longdon will work with local businesses, residents, West Yorkshire Police’s anti-social behaviour unit and partners of the force to get to the root of the problems and identify ways to resolve them.