Castleford, Featherstone and Wakefield fans can buy car in team colours

Rugby league fans can cheer on their club by snapping up a limited edition car in their team colours.

Harratts’ dealerships in Pontefract and Wakefield have kitted out Nissan Jukes in the colours of Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers, with team emblems on the bodywork, headrests and footwell mats.

Fans will also be supporting a local charity, as Harratts will donate £100 to the Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract for every one sold.

Shaun Harratt, managing director of Harratts Group, said: “Now is the time for these club’s super fans to show their true colours and choose a Nissan that really reflects their passions.

“With the Nissan Juke’s incredible range of personalisations we were able to recreate the colours of Wakefield, Castleford and Featherstone — and add some unique extras such as the team emblems in the headrests and footwell mats — to create some very special team cars.”

Chris Powell, commercial manager of the Castleford Tigers, said: “The Castleford Tigers Juke looks amazing and we hope our fans like it.

“The Prince of Wales Hospice is our chosen charity of the year and it’s great that Harratts have embraced the amazing work they do too. We’re delighted to be working alongside Harratts to continue to support our local hospice.”

To find out more about the special edition Jukes, visit Harratts Pontefract on Front Street, Pontefract, or call 01977 700000, or pop in to Harratts Wakefield, on Denby Dale Road, or call 01924 290390.