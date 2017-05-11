Caring bus drivers are top of the crops

Bus drivers had their heads shaved for charity at a fun day held in memory of a former colleague.

More than £2,000 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support at the event at Castleford Bus Station on Tuesday.

Charity headshave and fun day at Castleford bus station in memory of driver David Teasdale. In aid of Macmillian and Little Princess Trust. Tracy Fenton

There was music, raffles and a tombola at the event, was organised by colleagues of David Teasdale, an Arriva driver who died in September 2015.

Driver Tracy Fenton had her head shaved and donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust, which provides real hairpieces for who lose their hair through illness.

She was joined by bus station manager Liam Needham and colleagues Peter Taylor, Andy Walters, Darren Jones, Craig Holmes, Shaun Cole and Steve Boyland, who took part Macmillan’s Brave the Shave fundraising scheme.

Mr Needham said: “We’ve raised more than £2,000 so far.

“It was a real community effort. It’s been fantastic and good fun.”

Donations included £675 from Pontefract Coffee shop from a Sunday opening and weekly raffles.

Companies including Morrisons, B and M Bargains and Timeless Hair and Beauty donated raffle prizes and the head shaves were done for free by Turkish Barbers.

Music was also performed by pupils from Three Lane Ends and Weldon Primary schools.

