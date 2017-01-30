Car overturns and crashes into bus stop

A car was badly damaged after it flipped onto its side and hit a bus stop in a collision in Featherstone.
The Red Vauxhall Astra overturned close to a level crossing in Station Lane at around 5.20am on Friday morning.
A police spokeswoman said no one was seriously hurt in the crash but “considerable damage” was caused to the bus shelter and a vehicle parked nearby.
*Pictures courtesy of Anne Smith
