Can you help Wakefield Coroners find Pontefract woman's family?

Wakefield Coroners are appealing for the public’s help in finding the family of a Pontefract woman who has died.

Evelyn Kelly, 77, passed away at her home in Green Lane on Tuesday, August 29.

Police said yesterday that Ms Kelly had died of natural causes.

A spokesman added: “She is believed to have been born in the Featherstone area and it is thought that she may have had a brother.”

Any relatives or anyone with information on the family are asked to contact Coroners Officer Clive Firth on 01924 292301.