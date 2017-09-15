Campaigners battle HS2 project H

high speed rail bosses are holding their latest public information events for people living near the controverisal HS2 line.

A drop-in event on Monday at Wakefield’s Cedar Court Hotel was held for people living in Crofton as part of a consultation on the project.

A similar event in February drew criticism after HS2 moved it from Crofton Community Centre to the same hotel at short notice.

It was held after a debate in parliament last week heard about the plight of housholders on the HS2 line between the West Midlands and Leeds.

Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett, who is opposed to HS2, said on Facebook: “It is always moving to hear about the disruption of people’s lives.

“During the debate we heard about how HS2 Ltd spent years being vague about their plans for the route, which has meant people weren’t able to plan for their futures.

“People have been unable to sell houses, have not been guaranteed compensation to move somewhere maintaining their quality of life, and have been ignored by HS2 Ltd when trying to get answers.”

In March, the Express revealed that information events called by HS2 Ltd were costing around £10,000 a time in public money.

Claims were also made that complaints about the proposed HS2 line were not being heard.

Opponents to the £56bn HS2 scheme say it will carve up the district’s towns and village, destroy wildlife habitats and drive down property prices, while doing little to benefit the economy.

HS2 said experts would be on hand to answer questions at 28 information events during September along the Phase 2b part of the project.

HS2’s Leonie Dubois said: “HS2 is Europe’s largest infrastructure project, delivering major benefits to Yorkshire.

“It will transform rail travel between the Midlands and the North, as well as to the South, boosting capacity, improving connectivity and helping to rebalance the national economy.”

For people in Hemsworth an infromation event will be held the following Monday, September 18, between 2pm-8pm at Burntwood Court Hotel, Common Road, Brierley.

On Tuesday this week campaigners who are considering legal action against HS2 also met the transport minister Paul Maynard, who is overseeing the project.