The former Sandal Castle Visitor Centre could be turned into a cafe.

A planning application has been submitted requesting permission to transform the centre, after it was closed and put up ‘to let’ by Wakefield Council.

The cafe would be open from 7am until 5pm daily.

Coun Les Shaw, cabinet member for culture said: “A cafe is our preferred option as we believe it would enhance visitor experience and encourage people to come and enjoy this important historical site.”