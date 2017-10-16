By-election called after Wakefield councillor and LGBT champion resigns

A by-election has been called after the resignation of a Wakefield Council councillor.

Ryan Case, who represented the Wakefield West ward, has stood down from his role.

He was the district's first ever Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender champion, taking up the position in 2016.

He proposed the role himself after 49 people were murdered in a homophobic terrorist attack in Orlando, Florida last June.

It has seen him champion Wakefield Pride celebrations, publicise LGBT* history month and promote Wakefield Museum's Rainbow Trail, the district's first ever exhibition celebrating the lives of the LGBT* community.

He has also worked to tackle prejudice and promote tolerance and incivility.

A by-election will now take place to find a new councillor for the Wakefield West ward.

Nominations open on Thursday, October 19 and close on Friday, October 27.

Candidate details will then be published on the council's website and poll cars will be issued to registered voters.

The deadline to register to vote in midnight on Tuesday, November 7. Applications for a postal vote must be made by 5pm the following day and to vote by proxy, the deadline is 5pm on November 15.

Polling stations will open from 7am until 10pm on election day - November 23.

Merran McRae, the council's Electoral Registration Officer, said: “If you live in the Wakefield West Ward please check that you are registered and use your vote on 23 November.”

ber.”