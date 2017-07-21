Butcher lands role of town crier as tradition is revived after 120 years

The booming voice of a butcher from Pontefract has landed him the recently-created role of town crier.

Adam Clark, 23, who works on the meat counter at Morrisons, was singled out by the Pontefract Heritage Group during the recent trials to find the official voice of the town.

Byron White, co-chairman and secretary of the group said: “We had a lot of people turn out for the trials but it was Adam’s attitude that impressed us, that’s what stood out.

“It wasn’t the volume as such, it was his presence.

“He was happy when we told him, although he was a little bit shocked. We’re busy getting his livery together now ready for Yorkshire Day on August 1.”

The custom is being reintroduced after records showed the last permanent town crier was appointed in Pontefract almost 120 years ago.

“The whole idea is to have a town crier that will be present at Pontefract’s big events, at the liquorice festival, at heritage days and other community celebrations to announce the events that are going on throughout the day.

“We thought it would be a nice addition to the town which is going through a regeneration at the moment.”

For Adam (pictured left), he admits it was a spur of the moment decision.

He said: “I was at Pontefract Castle and I saw the stall about it and thought ‘why not?’.

“I’m a bit nervous about Yorkshire Day but I’m sure I’ll be alright when I get into it.”