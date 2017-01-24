Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce appoints new board of directors

The Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce has appointed a new board of directors as part of its commitment to maximising opportunities for its members.

The new board will focus specifically on Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield.

Brian Stahelin, managing director of Stafflex, is the new chamber chairman with Gareth Hunt, managing director of Copiserv, as vice-chairman.

The two men are joined by Vicky Atkinson, director of Riley & Co; Gareth Davies, managing director of Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd; Edward Jennings, business development director at Manrochem Limited and owner/director of Pension Boost Limited; Andy Turner, managing partner of First Choice Recruitment and Tim Welton, partner of Williams & Co.

The appointments have been made as part of the chamber’s three year growth plan.

Mr Stahelin said: “The new board is made up of individuals from Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield who have a wide range of experience, together with the enthusiasm and determination to develop the chamber for the benefit of our members.”

The board will also be creating three local sub-boards for the three local areas (Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield).

The sub-boards, which will feed into the main board, will be aiming to encourage increased membership, dialogue and trading, whilst also supporting local issues affecting members in each area.

Anybody who wants to be involved with the sub-boards should contact the chamber for more information at info@mycci.co.uk.