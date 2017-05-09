Boozy ice lollies set for sale in Aldi

Summer’s about to get a tad bit boozier as discount supermarket Aldi has announced new premium adult-only ice popsicles.

Gianni’s Alcoholic Ice Popsicles, which cost £2.99 for a four pack, come in two summery flavours (Peach Bellini and Gin and Tonic) and are set to be a must-have for every summer BBQ.

Made with Prosecco from the Padova and Venice regions of Italy, Gianni’s Peach Bellini combines peach and prosecco to give you the perfect treat, rain or shine, and the Gin & Tonic Ice will prove it’s not just mother’s ruin after all.

The popsicles have an Alcohol by Volume measure of 4.5 per cent.

“We are proud to bring popular products and trends to our customers whilst staying committed to our low price promise,” says Tony Baines, Joint Managing Director of Corporate Buying at Aldi UK.

“Although sunshine may not be guaranteed, our alcoholic popsicles are sure to be a hit with adults across the UK, whatever the weather!”

Gianni’s Alcoholic Ice Popsicles are on sale now.