Business awards short-list revealed

The shorlist for this year’s prestigious Wakefield Business Awards has been announced.

The accolades will be presented at a special business dinner at the Cedar Court, Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, on June 15.

Business of the year: sponsored by Wakefield Council

Vanguard

Cedar Court

Really Useful Products

YPO

OE Electronics

New Business: sponsored by Haribo

Heart Medical

Crafty Owls Pottery

DSM Productions

SME: sponsored by NGC Networks

Abbey Industrial

SB Wakefield

Parsons Accountants

Mint Support

Stada Video

FDS Director services

Business person: The Business School at Wakefield College

Adeem Younis

David Owens

James Lake

Tom Martin

Heather Copley

Start Up: Leeds Beckett Enterprise Hub

Wakefield Mumbler

Freaks of Nature

Evoke Media

Pop Up North

Dexters

Customer service: sponsored by Trinity Walk

Lush

Precious Ladies Boutique

Fanny and Bacardi

Room 97

Employee: sponsored by Juice Personnel

Kevin Trickett- Civic Society

Katie Morris -Grind coffee Lounge

Rebecca Cusworth- Juice Personnel

Pat Coffey- SME Growth Manager Wakefield Council

Independent retailer:

Create Wakefield

Wakefield Antiques and Collectables Centre

Va VA Bloom

Bier Huis

National Retailer:

Yours Clothing

Boots

Debenhams

TK Maxx

International: sponsored by HSBC

Polyglobal

Planet Platforms

Thurstons

J Marr The Ice Co

Coeur de Xocolat

People’s choice: sponsored by YPO

Airedale Computers

URBAN Quarter

Ossett Beer Cart

Pomfret Gallery

Independent evening retailer:

Qubana

Fanny and Bacardis

Chinese Buffet

the Black Horse