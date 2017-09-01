Bus routes lost in Pontefract after firm collapses

A bus firm which runs services from Pontefract has gone into liquidation.

Staff members at Utopia Coaches were told recently that the firm, which was based in Sherburn in Elmet, would no longer operate.

Services had been run by Utopia to York and Tadcaster, stopping at Pontefract Bus station, Knottingley’s Hill Top, the Square in Ferrybridge and Grove Crescent in South Milford. ConneXions Buses has taken over some of the routes, but none are running south of Sherburn in Elmet at this time.