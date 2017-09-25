Bus crash rescue man on Helicopter ER tonight

The rescue of a bus driver who was airlifted to hospital after he passed out at the wheel will be featured on TV tonight.

Ian Batty will be on Helicopter ER at 9pm after he was helped by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance last December.

The emergency services were called when Mr Batty, of Stanley, lost consciousness while carrying passengers in his Arriva bus between Wakefield and Wetherby.

Both Yorkshire Air Ambulances were dispatched to the scene after the bus mounted the curb in Barwick-in-Elmet.

Thanks to a passing van driver who parked his vehicle by the side of the bus, all the passengers escaped with minor cuts and bruises.

Mr Batty, 56, said: “It all happened right out of the blue,

“I’d had no signs or symptoms that anything was wrong but, basically, I just went very light headed.

“I thought I am going to have to stop the bus and I was apparently pressing the brake pedal when I passed out.”

After Mr Batty, a bus driver of 10 years, was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary he was found to have an undiagnosed heart condition.

He is now back at work after a pacemaker was fitted.

Mr Batty said the air ambulances was already a cause close to his heart because his son Chris volunteers for the charity.

He added: “I never imagined that I would ever need to be airlifted to hospital and I am just very grateful. They are a fantastic service and are very much our family charity now.”

Helicopter ER can be seen 9pm today on Really or on catch-up at UKTV Play.