Building on success...LEGO show attracts thousands

LEgo showed why it is still the world’s biggest selling toys as record numbers turned out for the Yorkshire Brick Show at the weekend.

More than 2,000 people came through the doors at Wakefield’s Unity Works across Sunday and Monday, with some even travelling up from London.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/YWNG - 01/05/17 - Press - Lego Bricks Convention, Unity Hall, Wakefield, England - Visitors to the Lego bricks convention.

Rich Lawson, of organisers Stackable Events, said: “The show went really well, and we had some fantastic new displays this year by people from all over the country.

“There is no doubt the show will be coming back to Wakefield again next year, hopefully bigger and better.”

