Broadcaster backs hospice’s flower appeal

A giant heart-shaped arch which people can tie messages onto is to be unveiled at the Prince of Wales Hospice this week.

Patients and friends of the hospice in Pontefract have been busy hand-crafting forget me not flowers which will provide a stunning backdrop for friends and relatives to remember their loved ones.

Calendar presenter Gaynor Barnes is backing the Prince of Wales' forget me not appeal

Hundreds of forget me nots will cover the stainless steel heart-shaped arch, which has kindly been provided by local company CBR Engineering Ltd in the hospice’s garden.

People can write names and messages on lengths of blue ribbon before these are tied into a bow on the structure. A special unveiling event will take place in the garden at 2pm on Friday, July 14. Supporters of the appeal are invited to attend to tie their ribbons.

Hospice supporter care officer Anne Giblin said: “A forget me not is a poignant flower, which makes it perfect for remembering our loved ones during the summer months. We are combining these beautiful flowers with the tying of a bow in the hospice garden. So many people of all ages have got involved in making the forget me nots, it’s going to be a wonderful spectacle. Donations to this appeal are welcome from everyone, not just those touched by hospice care. We rely on the support of the community we serve so that we can provide an excellent quality of care for our patients when they need it most. In return for a donation to the appeal, we will give you a blue ribbon on which to write your loved one’s name or a personal message. Ribbons can be tied throughout the summer months either on the heart or in your own garden at home.”

Calendar presenter Gaynor Barnes is backing the appeal. She said: “Such a warm welcome awaits everyone who comes through the doors of the hospice. I am delighted to support this year’s forget me not bows appeal, it is so important we remember those who are no longer with us.”