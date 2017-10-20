Brave children are honoured

The bravery of courageous children was celebrated at a packed awards ceremony.

Hundreds of people were at New Dock Hall in Leeds for the seventh annual Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards.

Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards, New Dock, Leeds friday 13th oct 2017 Lola Daley Outstanding Bravery 0-12 year old

Attendees included Leeds Utd legend Eddie Gray, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, Paralympic athlete Hannah Cockroft and former Huddersfield Giants player Eorl Crabtree.

But the young nominees and winners were the real stars of the show.

Joseph Johnson, 11, of Ossett, won the Young Carer award for the 0-12 age range.

Joseph helps care for his older twin brothers Jack and Charlie, who were born prematurely at just 27 weeks and both have complex special needs. He also helps his three-year-old sister Megan. Joseph’s mother Karen said: “He’s a normal boy at the end of the day, who also has this extra responsibility that he takes it upon himself to do.”

The Outstanding Bravery award for those aged 0-12 went to Lola Daley, of Normanton.

She was diagnosed with a brain tumour the size of a ping pong ball earlier this year. But half an hour after eight-hour surgery, Lola, 11, was Face-timing friends to show them her scar. She is now looking forward to getting back to dance, swimming and acrobatic gymnastics.

Morley teenager Holly Marsden, 17, was awarded in the Young Carer category for the 12-18 age range after being the sole carer for her ill father over the past five years.

Dad Neil Marsden , said: “I truly believe I would not have survived the past five years without her incredible maturity and courage.”

Halifax boy Hayden Connett won in the 0-12 Fundraiser category for his efforts to help those with his little brother Lewis’s condition.

Lewis was born in 2013 with Apert syndrome and has undergone operations and stays at Alder Hey children’s hospital.

Hayden has raised thousands of pounds from charity events and spoke in front of potential major funders at Claridge’s Hotel, an event which raised more than £80,000. Hayden’s mum Donna said: “His commitment to educate other people from young to old about his brother’s condition and the work of Alder Hey is truly inspirational.”