Boy, 12, takes to West End stage to perform in School of Rock musical

A 12-year-old boy has landed a role in the West End show School of Rock The Musical.

Milano Preston, who spent some of his childhood living in Wakefield, began his part in the performance at the end of last month, after an audition process in London.

He said: “I’ve always loved the Jack Black film, which is the basis for our show, though I never could have imagined getting to be in the story.

“Performing in an Andrew Lloyd Webber West End musical is a dream come true and I also get to meet loads of musicians who come to the show, which is amazing.

“I know my family are really proud of me and they have all come up to London to see me in the show loads of times already.

“I love every second of this experience and can’t wait until my next performance.”

Milano, who has a passion for playing piano, has already starred in the Nutcracker at the London Coliseum with English National Ballet last Christmas.

He has also performed with the Northern Ballet and Royal Ballet School.

He said: “My auditions for this show were in London, and after a lot of dedication and hard work, they offered me the role.

“We started rehearsals soon afterwards and I was on stage before I knew it.”

Milano now attends a performing arts centre in the capital, where he trains in singing, dancing and acting, alongside his regular school lessons.

Photo courtesy of School of Rock The Musical, by Rory Neal McKenzie.