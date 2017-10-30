Body found in the search for missing man

A body has been found in the search for Richard Taylor, who went missing from his home more than two weeks ago.

At around 3.25pm on Sunday, October 29, a member of the public found a man’s body in woodland near the Mushroom Farm in Thorpe Willoughby near Selby.

A formal identification is yet to take place.

Mr Taylor’s family have been informed and are currently receiving support from specially-trained officers.

The 30-year-old’s parents reported him missing at 6pm on Thursday, October 12, after he failed to return after leaving his South Milford home address at 11.45am to go on an errand to repair a tyre in the Knottingley area.

The vehicle he was driving, a distinctive gold-coloured Ford Ranger Wildcat pick-up truck, registration number SN67 ZRL, was found parked in a lay-by on Gateforth New Road, near Selby Golf Club, at around 8pm two days later.

It was left unattended and insecure but the keys were inside the vehicle.

Richard was very close to his family and they said it was out of character for him not to return home or have any contact with them via phone or text message.

He was also a prolific user of Facebook, but his account was inactive during the time he was missing.

His family put appeals out across social media in the hope of information and there were several possible sightings.

Officers have thanked all who assisted with the search, members of the public who provided information, and everyone who helped to publicise the appeal for information.