BID produces free winter voucher book

People can soon get their hands on a booklet packed full of vouchers to enjoy this winter.

The Wakefield BID has created 20,000 The Wonder of Wakefield booklets, with special offers from local, independent businesses.

The pamphlets are set to hit the city centre during the Christmas light switch on celebrations next Thursday to Saturday. They are designed to showcase some of the shops, restaurants, bars and arts venues the city has to offer.

And they also highlight events across the city including The Hepworth’s Christmas market, Wakefield Cathedral services, and the Festival of Food, Drink and Rhubarb.

The BID, which aims to make the city centre “a better place to visit, shop, relax, work and live”, is also looking to recruit two full-time ambassadors to welcome people into the city and promote the BID’s activities.