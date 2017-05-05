Battlelines drawn for Election 2017 - latest candidates announced

POLITICAL parties have been announcing their candidates to stand in the general election on June 8.

In the Wakefield constituency, Labour’s Mary Creagh will be seeking re-election.

Ms Creagh won the seat with a 2,600 majority in the 2015 general election.

She said: “We have achieved so much together as a community since I was elected as Wakefield’s MP 12 years ago. I am standing on my track record, standing up for Wakefield.”

Antony Calvert, a former councillor who runs his own property consultancy, will be standing against her as the Conservative Party candidate.

He said: “As Theresa May’s candidate for Wakefield, it is time ordinary, working people here have a strong Conservative voice to represent them.”

But Finbarr Cronin, who will be standing for the Liberal Democrats, said the national policies of the Tory party were making life worse for people in the city.

He said: “Every day I see the impact that austerity policies are having on us all which are disproportionately hitting women, families, people with disabilities and many pensioners.”

In the Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford seat, Yvette Cooper is seeking re-election for Labour.

Ms Cooper won in the last general election with a 15,400 majority.

Clarke Roberts is standing against her for the Liberal Democrats in that seat.

The Lib Dems have also announced Mary Macqueen is the candidate for the Hemsworth seat.

She will be stand against Labour’s Jon Trickett.

In 2015 Mr Trickett won the seat with a majority of 12,000.

Latest polling suggests a huge lead by the Conservatives over Labour has reduced.

YouGov’s latest results put the Tories on 44 per cent, Labour on 31, the Lib Dems on 11 and UKIP on six.

Elsewhere, polls opened in England’s local council and mayoral elections yesterday.