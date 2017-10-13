Backstage Academy to hold open day

The district's live events education centre is holding an open day later this month.

Backstage Academy, which runs courses in visual design, event production and stage management, will open its doors to prospective students at 2pm on Wednesday, October 25.

Representatives said: "Every music festival, stadium gig and world tour needs an army of highly skilled production personnel to bring them to life. You could be one of them."

The academy is based at Production Park in South Kirkby, which is home to lighting, staging and production companies including LS-Live, Perry Scenic, Litestructures an Cato Music.

The businesses have worked with clients from Katy Perry to Coldplay, Take That and Muse.