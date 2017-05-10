Artist brings rugby league stars to canvas

AN exhibition of rugby league royalty will go on show in Wakefield later this month.

Painter Ronald Jackson will display 70 pictures of various great players at Unity Hall from May 22 to June 3.

SUPERSTAR: Former Leigh and Warrington flyer Des Drummond.

It is only the third time they have been shown since 1982. That was the year that Mr Jackson, a former coachpainter at Westgate Motors, painted members of the 1982 Great Britain Lions because he thought they had a chance of beating the Australians.

But the Kangaroos trounced us 3-0 and Mr Jackson ended up doing several portraits of them.

The 69-year-old, who is originally from Eastmoor but now lives in Bridlington, said: “One of them was Mal Meninga, which he autographed for me before a tour game in Cumbria in 1990. He said it was a ‘good drawing’.”

Other subjects have included Trinity’s Neil Fox, David Topliss, ‘King’ Wally Lewis and 1930s star Stanley Smith. More recent ones are of Leeds Rhinos’ Kevin Sinfield and Hull FC and KR great Clive Sullivan. Mr Jackson’s work will also feature on Wakefield’s Art Walk on May 31.