Arson attack at former Wakefield engineering works

MORE than 20 firefighters spent five hours tackling a blaze suspected to have been started by arsonists at a former engineering works in the Ossett area of Wakefield.

Crews were called to deal with the blaze at the derelict former Weldmech engineering workshops on Pildacre Lane at around 9pm last night. (Mon July 17)

four fire engines and 22 firefighters from stations at Dewsbury, Ossett, Wakefield and Cleckheaton attended the incident at the derelict building, which has also previously been used as a scrapyard.

Alan Bagnall, watch commander at Ossett Fire Station, said around half of the 20M X 20M building was involved in fire.

Mr Bagnnall said crews left the scene at 2am this morning.