Appeal after thieves break into market stall

Thieves broke into a stall at South Elmsall market.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the break-in, which is believed to have taken place between 2.30pm on Saturday, September 23 and 2pm on Monday, September 25.

Officers say thieves forced their way into the premises on Barnsley Road, removed some items and then fled the area.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw suspicious behaviour in the market area after it closed on Saturday or has any information is asked to contact the South East Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101 referencing crime number 13170443894.