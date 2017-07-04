Ambulance called after flat and outbuilding fire

Flames spread to a flat after a fire broke out at an outbuilding in Pontefract.

The blaze began at around twenty past midnight in the early hours of this morning.

Fire crews from Normanton and Wakefield attended the incident at Blackburn Court.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said an outhouse was involved, with flames and smoke spreading to a flat.

It said: "Crews requested an ambulance for a female occupant suffering smoke inhalation, who received oxygen therapy from crews prior to ambulance arrival.

"Smoke alarms were fitted and working at the time of the incident."

One hose reel, two lots of breathing apparatus and a hire powered fan were used to extinguish the blaze.