Amazing Light Up a Life appeal raises £23,000

The Prince of Wales Light Up a Life appeal has raised more than £23,000 towards vital patient care.

The annual campaign drew to a close last week with a series of events throughout the Five Towns area. Five remembrance events were held featuring readings, hymns and Christmas music. The services each included time for reflection with the lighting of candles and the Christmas tree lights. The week ended with an event, attended by Calendar news presenter Duncan Wood, in the hospice gardens,

The appeal was launched back in November by Joan Hill, who told Express readers about her daughter Karen and how she was dedicating a light in her memory this year.

In the following weeks, the hospice received more than 1,000 dedications and more than £23,000 in donations.

A new addition to the appeal, which is backed by the Express, was a Christmas tree in Pontefract Hospital - sponsored by Consort Healthcare (Mid Yorkshire) Ltd - which helped to promote the appeal in the community.

Anne Giblin, hospice supporter care officer, said: “Our Light up a Life appeal is extremely popular with supporters. It is wonderful that so many people come together at Christmas time to remember their loved ones. Our thanks go to everyone who has supported this appeal in any way, and we wish you all the very best for Christmas and the new year.”

Your dedications:

Violet Jackson remembered by Andrea Penney; Linda Munn remembered by Nicola and Claire; Kevin Edwards remembered by Mr and Mrs Andy Edwards; Graham Percy Jackson remembered by Joyce Jackson; Brenda and Tom Rollinson remembered by Jill Jeffs and family; Hilda and Bob Dent remembered by Jill Jeffs and family; Skelding Family remembered by Mrs Lily Skelding and all the family; Poxton Family remembered by Mrs Lily Skelding and all the family; Julie Clayton remembered by Her mum Sylvia Eades; Eric and Phyllis Calvert remembered by Robert and Joan Calvert; Noel Schofield remembered by His loving family; Betty Beaumont remembered by Peter; Abson Robert remembered byJanet Abson; William Donald remembered by Pearl and John Foster; Thomas Rumney Donald remembered by Pearl and John Foster; Peter John Donald remembered by Pearl and John Foster; Evelyn Foster remembered by Pearl and John Foster; George Hartley Elliott Foster remembered by Pearl and John Foster; Tommy Ballance remembered by Rita, Tracy and Joe; Bill and Lily Sharp remembered by Dorothy and family; Mick Sharp remembered by Dorothy and family; David Robinson remembered by All the family; Michael Griffin remembered by Tony Fella; Gladys and Joe Glover remembered by Marilyn Nicholls; Buster Wright remembered by Your wife Hazel, Dawn, Kev and James; Emmie Coultous remembered by the Coultous family; Joyce Colley remembered by Ken and Ann Nicholls; Brenda Price remembered by Ken and Ann Nicholls; Karen Lesley Close remembered by Mum, Dad and families; Margaret Lebeter remembered by The Lee family; The Lavine family remembered by Reg Lavine John Wilson remembered by his wife Carol, Daniel & Anna