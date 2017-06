Teams will be making a splash in Knottingley this weekend when they race to become the 5 Towns Dragon Boat champion.

The annual festival will take place on Saturday at Knottingley Amphitheatre from 10am.

The free event, organised by the Rotary Club of Osgoldcross and Elmet will include live music, a Chinese Dragon competition, stalls, a bouncy castle and performances from the Knottingley Angels cheerleaders.