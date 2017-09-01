Aftermath of fire that tore through Indian restaurant

Water drips from the ruined roof and charred sections of the ceiling lay scattered on the floor - this is the scene at Pepri Indian restaurant this morning following a devastating blaze.

Fire crews were called to the restaurant on Smyth Street shortly before 7pm last night after a fire broke out.

Flames engulfed the first floor of the Smyth Street restaurant.

Stunned bystanders witnessed smoke billowing from the building as the first floor was engulfed in flames.

This morning the damage becomes apparent as sections of the ground floor ceiling lay scattered across the floor of the plush restaurant.

Tables also remain set for what would have been a normal night of trading for the restaurant.

Outside, the corner of the building looks to have bore the brunt of the flames with the restaurant sign melted and charred.

The groundfloor of the restaurant. (taken through the window)

Details into the cause of the fire are yet to be reported.