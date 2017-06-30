Ackworth Gala wows crowds on anniversary

Gala day in Ackworth drew in crowds, as the community celebrated the 40th anniversary of the annual event. Children dressed in Disney outfits kicked off Saturday’s gala, with a colourful parade through the village to Carr Bridge Playing Fields.

An afternoon of stalls, activities and entertainment followed, including a Parkour v Pedal Power tricks display.

Fundraising stallholders raised thousands of pounds for good causes. Coun Terry Hollyhead, of Ackworth Parish Council, said: “It was a fantastic day for all involved.”