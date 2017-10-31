A guide to the district’s bonfire and firework parties

Here is a list of just some of the bonfire and firework parties that are going on this weekend to mark Guy Fawkes Night.

Most will be selling food and drink while some have restrictions on revellers bringing their own sparklers for children, and restricted parking.

Please make sure to look for further details if you are planning to head to one of the events listed.

Friday Nov 3

- Ossett Town Community Bondfire at Ossett Town Football Club, Prospect Road. Entry is £4/£2 or £10 for a family ticket. Starts at 6.30pm.

- Ackworth Cricket Club - Bonfire and fireworks extravaganza, Wakefield Road, from 5.30pm, Funfair rides, stalls, food and drinks will be available. Entry is £1 under 16s are free. There will be no parking available on the night at the cricket club.

- Walton Sports and Social Club bonfire and fireworks from 6pm. Hot food will be available. Adults £2 and children £1.

Saturday Nov 4

- Whitwood Golf Club, Nov 4, 7pm to 10pm. Free entry. Food and drink available.

- Altofts Cricket Club, Lock Lane. 5.30pm to 8.30pm, barbecue and sweets. Entry is £2 or £5 for a family of four.

- Altofts AFC, Lock Lane, from 6.30pm. Free entry.

- Darrington Village Bonfire, Darrington Junior and Infants, Denby Crest. From 5.30pm to 7pm. Food and hot drinks available.

- Notton bonfire and fireworks display, Notton Village Hall, George Lane. Food and drnik available. Entry is £4 with tickets available online and from the village hall.

- Hall Green United bonfire and firework display at Crigglestone Sports Club on Saturday, November 4 at 6.30pm. Hot food available.

- Sandal Magna Scout Group from 6pm, Wakefield Scouts HQ, Barnsley Road. Adults £2, children £1, family ticket is £5.

Sunday Nov 5

- The Earl of Pontefract, Thorpe Audlin, 5pm to 10pm. Food and drinks available. Restricted parking.

- Family Firework Night with Little Mix tribute act live at King’s Croft, Wakefield Road, Pontefract, from 5pm to 11pm. Tickets are £8/£4 with under threes free.

- The Cobbler, Knottingley Road, Pontefract, 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Free entry. Food available.

- Hemsworth Water Park, from 6.30pm, free entry and free parking at designated sites. No alcohol permitted.

- Fireworks Spectacular at South Kirkby Miners Welfare on Stockingate from 5pm to 10pm. Free entry with drinks and refreshments on sale.

- Castleford Tigers, The Mend-a-Hose Jungle, Wheldon Road, from 4pm. Entry is £4/£2 or £10 for a family ticket.

- Frickley Fireworks at Frickley Athletic FC from 7pm. Entry is free.

Monday Nov 6

- The Rustic Arms, 7 Long Lane, Ackworth, 6-9pm. Food available.