A Big Hit...Wakefield bridge among the most bashed into in the country

A railway bridge in Wakefield has been revealed to be one of the most bashed into in Great Britain by high-sided vehicles.

Lorries have struck the bridge on Denby Dale Road 24 times during the past five years, leading to costs of £81,000 in damages and delays. The rail bridge on Thornes Lane has also been hit 17 times.

The figures have been released by Network Rail to raise awareness among HGV drivers about negotiating low bridges. Research shows that almost half of haulage drivers do not know the height of their own vehicle.

Rob McIntosh, route managing director at Network Rail, said: “I’m sure many people in Wakefield and the surrounding areas will have experienced delays due to vehicles striking railway bridges and we appreciate just how frustrating this can be.

“Bridge strikes are completely preventable which is why we have teamed up with key transport industries to raise awareness of the problem and look at ways in which we can work together to reduce these incidents

“Reducing these incidents means that we can improve journeys for passengers and ensure that we provide a network which meets the needs of the economies and communities our railway serves.”