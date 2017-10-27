14 heritage sites 'at risk' in Wakefield district

Fourteen places in our district have been named as some of the most 'at risk' heritage sites in the country.

The archaeological sites, places of worship and historic buildings in need of protecting include Wakefield's former Crown Court house, Pontefract Hermitage, Pontefract Caste and prehistoric settlement South Kirkby Camp.

Historic England named the sites as ones that could be lost due to "neglect, decay or inappropriate development" when it published its annual 'Heritage at Risk' register yesterday.

The programme is designed to paint a picture of the overall state of England's historic places and identify those most in need of safeguarding for the future.

Public body Historic England said the number of entries on the 'at risk' register had reduced from 5,341 in 2016 to 5,254 in 2017.

But the number of sites in our district remains the same.

The body said: "Reducing the number of sites at risk is an important part of Historic England's strategy.

"Our nine regional teams work with owners, developers, funders and communities to focus on the country's most vulnerable historic places and find solutions to rescue them."